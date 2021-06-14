Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $104.18 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Kohl’s worth $104,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. 97,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,950. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

