Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,580 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

