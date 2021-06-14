Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $118.34 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.94% of Terreno Realty worth $118,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 442,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.95. 4,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $66.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.