Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of CMS Energy worth $121,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.16. 54,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,722. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

