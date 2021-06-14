Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 414,922 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Healthpeak Properties worth $116,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

