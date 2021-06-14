Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,337 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Newmont worth $122,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

