Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $123,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $101.69.

