Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Texas Roadhouse worth $103,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

