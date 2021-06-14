Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,043,949 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Dynatrace worth $128,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

