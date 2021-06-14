Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,997 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Duke Realty worth $116,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

