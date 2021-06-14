Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $103,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

