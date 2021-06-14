Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

