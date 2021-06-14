Golem (GLM) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $292.78 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

