Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $24,098.95 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

