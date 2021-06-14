Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.