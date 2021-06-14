Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $694,284.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.