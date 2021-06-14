Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

