Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Graco worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $100,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.