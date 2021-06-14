Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $695,272.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $695,272.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

