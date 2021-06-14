Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0458

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $791.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00443548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

