Gravity (GZRO) Price Reaches $0.0001

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $110,331.01 and approximately $27.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

