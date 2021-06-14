GravityCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $49,864.02 and $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00162044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00181793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.01024643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.03 or 1.00201915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,832,123 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

