Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.