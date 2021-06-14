Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 75.2% in May

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.28. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 328,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

