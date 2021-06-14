Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDOT. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.