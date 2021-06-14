Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.86

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.