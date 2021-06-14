GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 7.7% Higher

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 945,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 510,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

