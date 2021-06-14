GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

