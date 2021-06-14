Gregory A. Lang Sells 95,392 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 44,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

