Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grifols by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 813,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

