Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

