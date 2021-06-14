Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a market cap of $330.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

