Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 299.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

