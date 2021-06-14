Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $171.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

