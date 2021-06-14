Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $284.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.