Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.