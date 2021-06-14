Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

