Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,566.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 409,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

