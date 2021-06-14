Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,530.00 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

