Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 21,645 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $501,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

