Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

