Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84.

About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorgé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorgé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.