Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00021538 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $5,152.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,525 coins and its circulating supply is 339,950 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

