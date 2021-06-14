Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.86

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 55950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

