Grumpy.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $87,716.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,498,970,285,982 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

