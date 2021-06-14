Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE PAC opened at $114.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

