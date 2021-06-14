Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

ASR stock opened at $191.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

