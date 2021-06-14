Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.