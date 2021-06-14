GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 8.6%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 105,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,643,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOTU. Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

