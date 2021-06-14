GT Biopharma (GTBP) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS: GTBP) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GT Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

This table compares GT Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A N/A -608.80% GT Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

This table compares GT Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A -$28.30 million -2.79 GT Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.61

GT Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GT Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 GT Biopharma Competitors 4616 17619 38797 766 2.58

GT Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.27%. Given GT Biopharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GT Biopharma competitors beat GT Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology; and a collaboration agreement with Cytovance Biologics to provide development services for a TriKE therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.